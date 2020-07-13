The Element

Lease Length: 3-15 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $300 (1 bedroom), $400 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Underground parking garage: $70/month. Other, assigned. Underground Parking available. One bedroom homes can reserve a max of 1 parking space for $70. Two bedroom homes can reserve one space for $70 or $175 for a tandem space. Please contact leasing office for complete details.