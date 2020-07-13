All apartments in Dallas
The Element
The Element

1800 Main St · (972) 362-2027
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Savings
Lease Today and Receive One Month Free!* Move-in by 7/18/20. Other terms and conditions apply, ask for details.
Location

1800 Main St, Dallas, TX 75201
Downtown Dallas

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1357 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,180

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 708 sqft

Unit 0557 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,190

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 708 sqft

Unit 0354 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 772 sqft

See 8+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0760 · Avail. Jul 21

$1,840

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1270 sqft

Unit 0255 · Avail. Jul 21

$1,860

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1220 sqft

Unit 1156 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1257 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Element.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
extra storage
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
hot tub
internet access
media room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
conference room
game room
lobby
pool table
**NOW OFFERING ALTERNATIVE TOUR OPTIONS, INCLUDING VIRTUAL SHOWINGS. CONTACT US TODAY TO GET STARTED! Conceptualized as a haven for those seeking progressive design and clean living spaces, The Element apartments graces downtown Dallas with its Eichler-influenced architecture. Every home at The Element makes a unique statement. Outfitted in three different finish packages, each apartment features modern conveniences and upgrades certain to appeal to even the most discerning taste. For those who demand a higher level of sophistication there are the stunning 14th floor penthouses.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $300 (1 bedroom), $400 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Underground parking garage: $70/month. Other, assigned. Underground Parking available. One bedroom homes can reserve a max of 1 parking space for $70. Two bedroom homes can reserve one space for $70 or $175 for a tandem space. Please contact leasing office for complete details.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Element have any available units?
The Element has 17 units available starting at $1,180 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does The Element have?
Some of The Element's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Element currently offering any rent specials?
The Element is offering the following rent specials: Lease Today and Receive One Month Free!* Move-in by 7/18/20. Other terms and conditions apply, ask for details.
Is The Element pet-friendly?
Yes, The Element is pet friendly.
Does The Element offer parking?
Yes, The Element offers parking.
Does The Element have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Element offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Element have a pool?
Yes, The Element has a pool.
Does The Element have accessible units?
No, The Element does not have accessible units.
Does The Element have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Element has units with dishwashers.
