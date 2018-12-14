All apartments in Dallas
3958 Candlenut Lane

3958 Candlenut Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3958 Candlenut Lane, Dallas, TX 75244
Westhollow

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful family home...comes FULLY FURNISHED. Custom upgrades, open and airy. Kitchen has 42 inch cabinets, Granite, under-mount sink, tumbled marble counter tops, stainless steel appliances, gas cook top. Wood floors downstairs. Travertine in Master bath, and fireplace surround. Custom shower with body jets. Low E windows. Tons of storage and huge walk-in closets. Plantation shutters through-out. Saltwater pool, fountain, and Pebble-tech finish. This home is well appointed and lives large. Come and see!
[Lease terms are negotiable for those that are rebuilding with non-refundable deposit]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3958 Candlenut Lane have any available units?
3958 Candlenut Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3958 Candlenut Lane have?
Some of 3958 Candlenut Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3958 Candlenut Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3958 Candlenut Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3958 Candlenut Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3958 Candlenut Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3958 Candlenut Lane offer parking?
No, 3958 Candlenut Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3958 Candlenut Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3958 Candlenut Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3958 Candlenut Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3958 Candlenut Lane has a pool.
Does 3958 Candlenut Lane have accessible units?
No, 3958 Candlenut Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3958 Candlenut Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3958 Candlenut Lane has units with dishwashers.

