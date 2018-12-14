3958 Candlenut Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Beautiful family home...comes FULLY FURNISHED. Custom upgrades, open and airy. Kitchen has 42 inch cabinets, Granite, under-mount sink, tumbled marble counter tops, stainless steel appliances, gas cook top. Wood floors downstairs. Travertine in Master bath, and fireplace surround. Custom shower with body jets. Low E windows. Tons of storage and huge walk-in closets. Plantation shutters through-out. Saltwater pool, fountain, and Pebble-tech finish. This home is well appointed and lives large. Come and see!

[Lease terms are negotiable for those that are rebuilding with non-refundable deposit]