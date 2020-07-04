All apartments in Dallas
Last updated June 4 2019

3950 Clear Cove Lane

3950 Clear Cove Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3950 Clear Cove Lane, Dallas, TX 75244
Westhollow

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful contemporary 3-2-0 home near Glen Cove swimming pool. Beautiful tile & wood floors thru-out means no carpet for kids with allergies. Big open floor plan with skylights. Updated kitchen w granite counters & gas stove. Refrigerator & Microwave stay. Big breakfast area. W & D available. Garage converted to large gameroom with bar & hideaway office. Spacious den with views of back yard. Relax on backyard covered wood deck. Large Dining room for big families with built-in shelves. Updated Master Bath with jetted tub, separate shower & two sink vanities. Big walk-in closet. Located a block from Marsh middle school. Cool off from summer & enjoy Glen Cove park swimming pool across the street. One pet allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
limit: 1
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3950 Clear Cove Lane have any available units?
3950 Clear Cove Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3950 Clear Cove Lane have?
Some of 3950 Clear Cove Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3950 Clear Cove Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3950 Clear Cove Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3950 Clear Cove Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3950 Clear Cove Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3950 Clear Cove Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3950 Clear Cove Lane offers parking.
Does 3950 Clear Cove Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3950 Clear Cove Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3950 Clear Cove Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3950 Clear Cove Lane has a pool.
Does 3950 Clear Cove Lane have accessible units?
No, 3950 Clear Cove Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3950 Clear Cove Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3950 Clear Cove Lane has units with dishwashers.

