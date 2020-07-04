3950 Clear Cove Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful contemporary 3-2-0 home near Glen Cove swimming pool. Beautiful tile & wood floors thru-out means no carpet for kids with allergies. Big open floor plan with skylights. Updated kitchen w granite counters & gas stove. Refrigerator & Microwave stay. Big breakfast area. W & D available. Garage converted to large gameroom with bar & hideaway office. Spacious den with views of back yard. Relax on backyard covered wood deck. Large Dining room for big families with built-in shelves. Updated Master Bath with jetted tub, separate shower & two sink vanities. Big walk-in closet. Located a block from Marsh middle school. Cool off from summer & enjoy Glen Cove park swimming pool across the street. One pet allowed.