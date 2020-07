Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This is your opportunity to secure an updated rental in the highly sought after Midway Hollow neighborhood! Home has ample bedrooms with walk-in closets. Newly finished hardwood floors, fresh paint throughout as well as updated restrooms. Large fenced backyard makes it perfect for pets! Schedule your showing today!