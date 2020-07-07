3826 Mount Ranier St

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking pet friendly

Beautiful listing by Danny Norris with Renterâs Warehouse. This Welcoming 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom has cermamic floors in living room, dining, hallway and bedroom. The property has a nicely laid out floor plan with ceiling fans in the living areas . The kitchen includes a gas stove, oven and a refrigerator with a washer and dryer in the utility room. There is a carport at the back of the property that has space for storage. This one is priced to move and won't last long!! Rent: $895.00/month, deposit is equal to the rent plus a one-time $150 admin fee. Pets considered with owner approval, additional deposit required. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home are required to complete an application. Credit, criminal and civil back-ground checks will be completed. Good rental history, proof of income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID & paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application.