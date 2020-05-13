3804 Calculus Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous! This dazzling remodel will be everything you're looking for in a home and more! The brilliant, newly designed open floor plan is ideal for todays active lifestyle both for entertaining and gathering with family. The great room has a large painted brick fireplace and keeps you connected no matter what room you're in! Home chefs will LOVE the completely remodeled kitchen with new appliances, granite counters & tons of cabinet space. Oversized master, lavish master bath, generous secondaries, and fantastic bathrooms! Recent updates include flooring, bathrooms, kitchen, & so much more! Great neighborhood, close to schools.. This home is a must-see!