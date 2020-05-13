All apartments in Dallas
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:02 AM

3804 Calculus Drive

3804 Calculus Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3804 Calculus Drive, Dallas, TX 75244
Westhollow

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous! This dazzling remodel will be everything you're looking for in a home and more! The brilliant, newly designed open floor plan is ideal for todays active lifestyle both for entertaining and gathering with family. The great room has a large painted brick fireplace and keeps you connected no matter what room you're in! Home chefs will LOVE the completely remodeled kitchen with new appliances, granite counters & tons of cabinet space. Oversized master, lavish master bath, generous secondaries, and fantastic bathrooms! Recent updates include flooring, bathrooms, kitchen, & so much more! Great neighborhood, close to schools.. This home is a must-see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3804 Calculus Drive have any available units?
3804 Calculus Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3804 Calculus Drive have?
Some of 3804 Calculus Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3804 Calculus Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3804 Calculus Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3804 Calculus Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3804 Calculus Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3804 Calculus Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3804 Calculus Drive offers parking.
Does 3804 Calculus Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3804 Calculus Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3804 Calculus Drive have a pool?
No, 3804 Calculus Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3804 Calculus Drive have accessible units?
No, 3804 Calculus Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3804 Calculus Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3804 Calculus Drive has units with dishwashers.

