Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3802 Kiest Knoll Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3802 Kiest Knoll Drive

3802 Kiest Knoll Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3802 Kiest Knoll Drive, Dallas, TX 75233

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming as can bel!! New Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertop, Updated Baths, Laminate Hardwood floors and Tile in Bath, New Fence, and much much more. MOVE-IN READY!! This is a MUST SEE! $40 application fee per person over the age of 18. App and Criteria are Uploaded into MLS. Please send Residential Lease Application along with copies of ID’s and last 2 recent paystubs for each applicant. Self employed provide 2 year tax return and copy of most recent 3 months bank statement. All information contained herein deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information including schools and dimensions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3802 Kiest Knoll Drive have any available units?
3802 Kiest Knoll Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3802 Kiest Knoll Drive have?
Some of 3802 Kiest Knoll Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3802 Kiest Knoll Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3802 Kiest Knoll Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3802 Kiest Knoll Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3802 Kiest Knoll Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3802 Kiest Knoll Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3802 Kiest Knoll Drive offers parking.
Does 3802 Kiest Knoll Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3802 Kiest Knoll Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3802 Kiest Knoll Drive have a pool?
No, 3802 Kiest Knoll Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3802 Kiest Knoll Drive have accessible units?
No, 3802 Kiest Knoll Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3802 Kiest Knoll Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3802 Kiest Knoll Drive has units with dishwashers.

