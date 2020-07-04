3800 Holland Avenue

Amenities

Enjoy the convenience of urban living in this fabulous 3-story condo. Amenities include open floor plan, abundant natural light, beautiful wood floors, full utility room, balcony, and attached 2-car garage. Bedroom, full bath and garage are on the 1st floor; living area, half bath and balcony are on the 2nd floor; master bedroom, bath and utility room are on the 3rd floor. Large private balcony off of living area faces east & is protected from west sun. Kitchen offers stainless appliances, granite counter tops, gas cooktop and island. Ensuite master has large w-i closet. Located one block from Turtle Creek Village and convenient to The Katy Trail, West Village and downtown. Location, location, location!