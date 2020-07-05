3770 Dunhaven Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Completely updated and adorable mid century modern home in coveted Midway Hollow neighborhood. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has hardwoods throughout, updated bathrooms and kitchen. The 2nd bath features a beautiful clawfoot tub. The chef’s kitchen includes a big island, granite and gas appliances. The backyard is inviting with a big yard, wood deck and 2 car garage. HVAC MAINTENANCE, LAWN MAINTENANCE,PEST CONTROL,

REFRIGERATOR, WASHER-DRYER, INCLUDED IN RENT. All adults 18 and older will submit an online application. Minutes away from Downtown Dallas, Love Field, major highways, shopping and restaurants.