Last updated February 27 2020 at 1:54 AM

3770 Dunhaven Road

3770 Dunhaven Road · No Longer Available
Location

3770 Dunhaven Road, Dallas, TX 75220
Bachman-Northwest Highway

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Completely updated and adorable mid century modern home in coveted Midway Hollow neighborhood. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has hardwoods throughout, updated bathrooms and kitchen. The 2nd bath features a beautiful clawfoot tub. The chef’s kitchen includes a big island, granite and gas appliances. The backyard is inviting with a big yard, wood deck and 2 car garage. HVAC MAINTENANCE, LAWN MAINTENANCE,PEST CONTROL,
REFRIGERATOR, WASHER-DRYER, INCLUDED IN RENT. All adults 18 and older will submit an online application. Minutes away from Downtown Dallas, Love Field, major highways, shopping and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3770 Dunhaven Road have any available units?
3770 Dunhaven Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3770 Dunhaven Road have?
Some of 3770 Dunhaven Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3770 Dunhaven Road currently offering any rent specials?
3770 Dunhaven Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3770 Dunhaven Road pet-friendly?
No, 3770 Dunhaven Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3770 Dunhaven Road offer parking?
Yes, 3770 Dunhaven Road offers parking.
Does 3770 Dunhaven Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3770 Dunhaven Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3770 Dunhaven Road have a pool?
No, 3770 Dunhaven Road does not have a pool.
Does 3770 Dunhaven Road have accessible units?
No, 3770 Dunhaven Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3770 Dunhaven Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3770 Dunhaven Road has units with dishwashers.

