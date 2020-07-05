3767 La Joya Drive

Amenities

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION. This well maintained 3 bed 1 bath home on an over sized lot in Midway Hollow is priced to sell. You will not find any other home this nice in Midway Hollow for less than $300,000. This home comes with a 2 car garage, an upgraded 250 amp electrical box, in ground sprinkler, and a large back deck for entertaining. It has an updated kitchen, large living area, and a third bedroom that could be used as an office, 2nd living area, or formal dining. This home is move-in ready, or has the opportunity for expansion or new development given the size of the lot.