Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3767 La Joya Drive
Last updated June 7 2019 at 6:31 AM

3767 La Joya Drive

3767 La Joya Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3767 La Joya Drive, Dallas, TX 75220
Bachman-Northwest Highway

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION. This well maintained 3 bed 1 bath home on an over sized lot in Midway Hollow is priced to sell. You will not find any other home this nice in Midway Hollow for less than $300,000. This home comes with a 2 car garage, an upgraded 250 amp electrical box, in ground sprinkler, and a large back deck for entertaining. It has an updated kitchen, large living area, and a third bedroom that could be used as an office, 2nd living area, or formal dining. This home is move-in ready, or has the opportunity for expansion or new development given the size of the lot.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3767 La Joya Drive have any available units?
3767 La Joya Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3767 La Joya Drive have?
Some of 3767 La Joya Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3767 La Joya Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3767 La Joya Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3767 La Joya Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3767 La Joya Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3767 La Joya Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3767 La Joya Drive offers parking.
Does 3767 La Joya Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3767 La Joya Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3767 La Joya Drive have a pool?
No, 3767 La Joya Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3767 La Joya Drive have accessible units?
No, 3767 La Joya Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3767 La Joya Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3767 La Joya Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

