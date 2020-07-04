3627 Dickason Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Wonderful location in the neighborhood of Oak Lawn near Turtle Creek - corner townhouse style condo offers tons of natural light. Beautifully updated with wood flooring, and updated kitchen and bathrooms. Large living area with a wood burning fireplace plus french doors leading out to the outdoor private patio. Patio is good sized and also has 1-assigned parking spot & property is gated. Close to the Katy Trail, Uptown, Hospital District, shopping, nightlife and restaurants. Convenient to Dallas N Tollway, Downtown Dallas, American Airlines Center, Lovefield & DFW Airports and major roadways.