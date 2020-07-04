All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 3627 Dickason Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3627 Dickason Avenue
Last updated September 28 2019 at 2:56 AM

3627 Dickason Avenue

3627 Dickason Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Oak Lawn
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3627 Dickason Avenue, Dallas, TX 75219
Oak Lawn

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Wonderful location in the neighborhood of Oak Lawn near Turtle Creek - corner townhouse style condo offers tons of natural light. Beautifully updated with wood flooring, and updated kitchen and bathrooms. Large living area with a wood burning fireplace plus french doors leading out to the outdoor private patio. Patio is good sized and also has 1-assigned parking spot & property is gated. Close to the Katy Trail, Uptown, Hospital District, shopping, nightlife and restaurants. Convenient to Dallas N Tollway, Downtown Dallas, American Airlines Center, Lovefield & DFW Airports and major roadways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3627 Dickason Avenue have any available units?
3627 Dickason Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3627 Dickason Avenue have?
Some of 3627 Dickason Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3627 Dickason Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3627 Dickason Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3627 Dickason Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3627 Dickason Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3627 Dickason Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3627 Dickason Avenue offers parking.
Does 3627 Dickason Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3627 Dickason Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3627 Dickason Avenue have a pool?
No, 3627 Dickason Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3627 Dickason Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3627 Dickason Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3627 Dickason Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3627 Dickason Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mill House
4311 Woodhollow Dr
Dallas, TX 75237
The Park On Greenville
9221 Amberton Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75243
District at Greenville
11911 Greenville Ave
Dallas, TX 75243
The Trails of White Rock
1121 Beachview St
Dallas, TX 75218
La Salle
18725 Dallas Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75287
Modera Hall Street
1800 N Hall St
Dallas, TX 75204
White Rock Lake Apartment Villas
9191 Garland Rd
Dallas, TX 75218
Luna Apartments
8081 Marvin D Love Freeway
Dallas, TX 75237

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University