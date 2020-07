Amenities

Bauhaus inspired townhome located in highly sought after Oak Lawn area. This two bedroom, one and half bath property features a secured atrium entry, updated fixtures, LED lights, fantastic windows & fireplace. The efficient kitchen features stainless steel appliances & Corian countertops. Bathroom with double quartz vanity & jetted tub with mosaic tile surround. Property has fenced yard and rooftop deck! Covered parking for 1 car. Short walk to Katy Trail, restaurants and more!