Last updated August 30 2019 at 2:46 AM

3619 Hawthorne Avenue

3619 Hawthorne Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3619 Hawthorne Avenue, Dallas, TX 75219

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
MODERN CONVENIENCE in gorgeous Oak Lawn neighborhood. Renovated, light-filled privacy makes this home a dream. OPEN FLOOR PLAN and TWO private patios makes this space feel even larger! Storage abounds with double master closets, separate laundry room, and built-ins all over the home. Gas range, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, smart WiFi thermostat, wood and wood-look tile throughout. Close to Whole Foods, easy access to Dallas North Tollway, Downtown and Uptown. Kitchen and bathrooms recently remodeled. One assigned uncovered parking space, ample additional street parking. Washer, Dryer, and Refrigerator to stay. Pets welcome on case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3619 Hawthorne Avenue have any available units?
3619 Hawthorne Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3619 Hawthorne Avenue have?
Some of 3619 Hawthorne Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3619 Hawthorne Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3619 Hawthorne Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3619 Hawthorne Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3619 Hawthorne Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3619 Hawthorne Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3619 Hawthorne Avenue offers parking.
Does 3619 Hawthorne Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3619 Hawthorne Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3619 Hawthorne Avenue have a pool?
No, 3619 Hawthorne Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3619 Hawthorne Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3619 Hawthorne Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3619 Hawthorne Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3619 Hawthorne Avenue has units with dishwashers.

