3619 Hawthorne Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

MODERN CONVENIENCE in gorgeous Oak Lawn neighborhood. Renovated, light-filled privacy makes this home a dream. OPEN FLOOR PLAN and TWO private patios makes this space feel even larger! Storage abounds with double master closets, separate laundry room, and built-ins all over the home. Gas range, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, smart WiFi thermostat, wood and wood-look tile throughout. Close to Whole Foods, easy access to Dallas North Tollway, Downtown and Uptown. Kitchen and bathrooms recently remodeled. One assigned uncovered parking space, ample additional street parking. Washer, Dryer, and Refrigerator to stay. Pets welcome on case by case basis.