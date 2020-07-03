All apartments in Dallas
3603 Vinecrest Drive

3603 Vinecrest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3603 Vinecrest Drive, Dallas, TX 75229
Westhollow

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Owner ready for qualified applicant! Completely remodeled! MUST SEE! Owner is looking for qualified tenant for immediate occupancy. This Dallas home is situated in a quiet family friendly neighborhood. This 3 bedroom and 2 bath has been updated and remodeled. New flooring and appliances. OWNER WILL ADD WASHER/DRYER combo! Landscaping and fencing have been updated. Close to schools, shopping, restaurants, and entertainment. Minutes from several major highways( north Dallas tollway, Stemmons Fwy, Central Expy). Minutes from downtown. Ready for move in for qualified applicant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3603 Vinecrest Drive have any available units?
3603 Vinecrest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 3603 Vinecrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3603 Vinecrest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3603 Vinecrest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3603 Vinecrest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3603 Vinecrest Drive offer parking?
No, 3603 Vinecrest Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3603 Vinecrest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3603 Vinecrest Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3603 Vinecrest Drive have a pool?
No, 3603 Vinecrest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3603 Vinecrest Drive have accessible units?
No, 3603 Vinecrest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3603 Vinecrest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3603 Vinecrest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3603 Vinecrest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3603 Vinecrest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

