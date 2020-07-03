3603 Vinecrest Drive

Amenities

Owner ready for qualified applicant! Completely remodeled! MUST SEE! Owner is looking for qualified tenant for immediate occupancy. This Dallas home is situated in a quiet family friendly neighborhood. This 3 bedroom and 2 bath has been updated and remodeled. New flooring and appliances. OWNER WILL ADD WASHER/DRYER combo! Landscaping and fencing have been updated. Close to schools, shopping, restaurants, and entertainment. Minutes from several major highways( north Dallas tollway, Stemmons Fwy, Central Expy). Minutes from downtown. Ready for move in for qualified applicant.