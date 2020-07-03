All apartments in Dallas
Location

3443 West Lawther Drive, Dallas, TX 75214
White Rock

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Gorgeous & RARE PANORAMIC WATERFRONT PROPERTY facing White Rock Lake! One of the most spectacular views in Dallas!! Walk just across Lawther & head straight onto the hike and bike trail that will take you around the lake and all the way to the Katy Trail, Deep Ellum & Victory Park. This home has it all-amazing chef’s kitchen featuring marble countertops, Viking appliances, full size wine fridge & separate full size catering kitchen w additional gas cooktop, dishwasher & full refrigerator. This home was made for entertaining! Home is set on gorgeous landscaped grounds with 4 bedrooms, huge game room with panoramic lake view, formals, two full size offices, oversized 2 car garage & additional parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3443 W Lawther Drive have any available units?
3443 W Lawther Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3443 W Lawther Drive have?
Some of 3443 W Lawther Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3443 W Lawther Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3443 W Lawther Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3443 W Lawther Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3443 W Lawther Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3443 W Lawther Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3443 W Lawther Drive offers parking.
Does 3443 W Lawther Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3443 W Lawther Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3443 W Lawther Drive have a pool?
No, 3443 W Lawther Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3443 W Lawther Drive have accessible units?
No, 3443 W Lawther Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3443 W Lawther Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3443 W Lawther Drive has units with dishwashers.

