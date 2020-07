Amenities

Come see this fully remodeled home on 0.4 acres with all the newest amenities including stainless appliances, granite countertops, and refinished bathrooms. This property has 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 kitchens, 2 living areas, and 2 entrances which can be separated into two fully functioning homes, each with its own kitchen and entrance. One side will be a 3 & 1 and the other a 1 & 1 if desired, which could possibly serve as an income generating rental sublease (permitted)