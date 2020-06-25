3347 Falls Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly ceiling fan microwave

3 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom Near Illnois & Westmoreland - Adorable 3 bedroom 1 bath with many updates. Spacious living area with tons of natural light. Gorgeous hand-scraped hardwood flooring, neutral two-tone paint and oil rubbed bronze fixtures throughout. The kitchen boasts ample countertop space, washer and dryer connections, and black appliances accented by cream cabinets. Oversized lot with huge fenced backyard. Call (214) 692-2240 to schedule your appointment today!



All Electric. No Section 8. Pets Case by Case. No Smoking.



Apply online at cwsparks.com. $42.00 application fee per adult over 18. $250 Pet Deposit and $100 Non-Refundable fee per pet. $150 admin fee due at lease signing.



(RLNE2731033)