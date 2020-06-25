All apartments in Dallas
3347 Falls Drive
Last updated October 4 2019 at 10:28 AM

3347 Falls Drive

3347 Falls Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3347 Falls Drive, Dallas, TX 75211

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom Near Illnois & Westmoreland - Adorable 3 bedroom 1 bath with many updates. Spacious living area with tons of natural light. Gorgeous hand-scraped hardwood flooring, neutral two-tone paint and oil rubbed bronze fixtures throughout. The kitchen boasts ample countertop space, washer and dryer connections, and black appliances accented by cream cabinets. Oversized lot with huge fenced backyard. Call (214) 692-2240 to schedule your appointment today!

All Electric. No Section 8. Pets Case by Case. No Smoking.

Apply online at cwsparks.com. $42.00 application fee per adult over 18. $250 Pet Deposit and $100 Non-Refundable fee per pet. $150 admin fee due at lease signing.

(RLNE2731033)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3347 Falls Drive have any available units?
3347 Falls Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3347 Falls Drive have?
Some of 3347 Falls Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3347 Falls Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3347 Falls Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3347 Falls Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3347 Falls Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3347 Falls Drive offer parking?
No, 3347 Falls Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3347 Falls Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3347 Falls Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3347 Falls Drive have a pool?
No, 3347 Falls Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3347 Falls Drive have accessible units?
No, 3347 Falls Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3347 Falls Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3347 Falls Drive has units with dishwashers.

