All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 3230 Cole Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3230 Cole Avenue
Last updated April 17 2020 at 4:12 AM

3230 Cole Avenue

3230 Cole Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Oak Lawn
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3230 Cole Avenue, Dallas, TX 75204
Oak Lawn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
1 Month Free with 18 month Lease>> Available Now...Available Now..Stylish 1 BR - 1BA just steps to McKinney Ave with street level reserved garage parking & full size washer-dryer! New paint, carpet, and lighting . 9 and 10 foot ceilings, travertine marble, granite counters, 30 bottle chilled wine storage, hardwired Internet, custom lighting and big walk-in closet. Rent includes water, trash pickup, exterior maintenance & private storage closets in the hall and patio. Coded access to hall and wrought iron perimeter fence. French doors lead to the shaded patio and beautiful treed walkway behind the unit—perfect for a patio table and grill. Pets on a case by case basis with pet deposits and a $25-month pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3230 Cole Avenue have any available units?
3230 Cole Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3230 Cole Avenue have?
Some of 3230 Cole Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3230 Cole Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3230 Cole Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3230 Cole Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3230 Cole Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3230 Cole Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3230 Cole Avenue offers parking.
Does 3230 Cole Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3230 Cole Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3230 Cole Avenue have a pool?
No, 3230 Cole Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3230 Cole Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3230 Cole Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3230 Cole Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3230 Cole Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Knox Heights
4646 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX 75205
Crestmore
4610 Victor Street
Dallas, TX 75246
Fondeur Apartments
211 E Davis St
Dallas, TX 75203
Vineyard at Forest Edge
9669 Forest Lane
Dallas, TX 75243
Paxton at Lake Highlands
9763 Audelia Rd
Dallas, TX 75238
Village Bend East
5456 Amesbury Drive
Dallas, TX 75206
AMLI on Maple
6008 Maple Ave
Dallas, TX 75235
GREYSTONE
4935 Junius Street
Dallas, TX 75214

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University