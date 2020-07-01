3230 Cole Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage internet access

1 Month Free with 18 month Lease>> Available Now...Available Now..Stylish 1 BR - 1BA just steps to McKinney Ave with street level reserved garage parking & full size washer-dryer! New paint, carpet, and lighting . 9 and 10 foot ceilings, travertine marble, granite counters, 30 bottle chilled wine storage, hardwired Internet, custom lighting and big walk-in closet. Rent includes water, trash pickup, exterior maintenance & private storage closets in the hall and patio. Coded access to hall and wrought iron perimeter fence. French doors lead to the shaded patio and beautiful treed walkway behind the unit—perfect for a patio table and grill. Pets on a case by case basis with pet deposits and a $25-month pet fee.