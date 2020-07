Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Charming home with a circle drive, hardwood floors throughout, a large open floor plan, and lots of windows! This is a light and bright happy home. Large fenced backyard and attached garage. Spacious bedrooms and lots of closet space. Must see! Ready for immediate move in!