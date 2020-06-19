All apartments in Dallas
3211 Gus Thomasson Road

3211 Gus Thomasson Road · No Longer Available
Location

3211 Gus Thomasson Road, Dallas, TX 75228

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Quaint 3 Bed 1 Bath Home w Lush Landscaping! This home features plush carpeting, open kitchen and tons of storage. The main living area has bright windows for natural light, ceiling fan and plush carpeting. Open kitchen has tons of cabinet space, dark wood flooring and black appliances. All bedrooms have carpet and large windows. Huge backyard w wooden fence and lots of space for entertaining. New windows to be installed soon. 1 car garage. Dallas ISD.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,290, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,295, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3211 Gus Thomasson Road have any available units?
3211 Gus Thomasson Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3211 Gus Thomasson Road have?
Some of 3211 Gus Thomasson Road's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3211 Gus Thomasson Road currently offering any rent specials?
3211 Gus Thomasson Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3211 Gus Thomasson Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3211 Gus Thomasson Road is pet friendly.
Does 3211 Gus Thomasson Road offer parking?
Yes, 3211 Gus Thomasson Road offers parking.
Does 3211 Gus Thomasson Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3211 Gus Thomasson Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3211 Gus Thomasson Road have a pool?
No, 3211 Gus Thomasson Road does not have a pool.
Does 3211 Gus Thomasson Road have accessible units?
No, 3211 Gus Thomasson Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3211 Gus Thomasson Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3211 Gus Thomasson Road does not have units with dishwashers.

