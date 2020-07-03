All apartments in Dallas
Last updated April 2 2020

3180 Carmel Street

3180 Carmel St · No Longer Available
Location

3180 Carmel St, Dallas, TX 75204
Bryan Place

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
I said a hip hop, the hippie to the hippie, to the hip hip a hop and you don't stop...that's what you can do from this end-unit location in Old East Dallas where you can do some hop, jump and skipping to downtown, Deep Ellum, Baylor hospital, Lower Greenville, & Uptown not to mention that it is ideally located directly across from Exall Park. A functional & efficient 4-story condo where privacy remains intact with en suite bedrooms. Each bdrm boasts carrera marble countertop bthrm & generous closet space.The hardwood floors in the foyer are carried all the way through the unit & the 2nd level entertaining area is complete with an open kitchen & access to 1 of 2 balconies. Beautiful blend of comfort & elegance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3180 Carmel Street have any available units?
3180 Carmel Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3180 Carmel Street have?
Some of 3180 Carmel Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3180 Carmel Street currently offering any rent specials?
3180 Carmel Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3180 Carmel Street pet-friendly?
No, 3180 Carmel Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3180 Carmel Street offer parking?
Yes, 3180 Carmel Street offers parking.
Does 3180 Carmel Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3180 Carmel Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3180 Carmel Street have a pool?
No, 3180 Carmel Street does not have a pool.
Does 3180 Carmel Street have accessible units?
No, 3180 Carmel Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3180 Carmel Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3180 Carmel Street has units with dishwashers.

