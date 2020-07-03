3180 Carmel Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

I said a hip hop, the hippie to the hippie, to the hip hip a hop and you don't stop...that's what you can do from this end-unit location in Old East Dallas where you can do some hop, jump and skipping to downtown, Deep Ellum, Baylor hospital, Lower Greenville, & Uptown not to mention that it is ideally located directly across from Exall Park. A functional & efficient 4-story condo where privacy remains intact with en suite bedrooms. Each bdrm boasts carrera marble countertop bthrm & generous closet space.The hardwood floors in the foyer are carried all the way through the unit & the 2nd level entertaining area is complete with an open kitchen & access to 1 of 2 balconies. Beautiful blend of comfort & elegance.