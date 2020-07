Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This home is nestled away on a quiet cul-de-sac deep in the heart of Oak Cliff, just minutes away from the hustle and bustle of Bishop Arts. This place has been remodeled with fresh flooring, clean paint, new windows and is very spacious! The fourth bedroom could also be used as a living or flex room. You are going to want to show this property to your clients. See details on photos for more information.