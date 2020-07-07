3127 Ouida Avenue

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel fireplace extra storage

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace oven recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Completely updated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house with a large yard and lots of trees. New paint, flooring and fixtures throughout. Kitchen features white cabinets, custom tile flooring, stainless appliances, a spacious pantry, and lots of counter and cabinet space. A detached 2 car garage features extra storage. Living area features a beautiful brick fireplace and lots of natural light. Master suite features an attached updated bathroom. Close to Downtown Dallas and near dining, shopping, entertainment, and night life. Home is beautifully updated and ready for new tenants!