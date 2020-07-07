All apartments in Dallas
3127 Ouida Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3127 Ouida Avenue

3127 Ouida Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3127 Ouida Avenue, Dallas, TX 75211

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Completely updated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house with a large yard and lots of trees. New paint, flooring and fixtures throughout. Kitchen features white cabinets, custom tile flooring, stainless appliances, a spacious pantry, and lots of counter and cabinet space. A detached 2 car garage features extra storage. Living area features a beautiful brick fireplace and lots of natural light. Master suite features an attached updated bathroom. Close to Downtown Dallas and near dining, shopping, entertainment, and night life. Home is beautifully updated and ready for new tenants!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3127 Ouida Avenue have any available units?
3127 Ouida Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3127 Ouida Avenue have?
Some of 3127 Ouida Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3127 Ouida Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3127 Ouida Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3127 Ouida Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3127 Ouida Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3127 Ouida Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3127 Ouida Avenue offers parking.
Does 3127 Ouida Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3127 Ouida Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3127 Ouida Avenue have a pool?
No, 3127 Ouida Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3127 Ouida Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3127 Ouida Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3127 Ouida Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3127 Ouida Avenue has units with dishwashers.

