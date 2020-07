Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

2 story roommate friendly townhouse in the heart of Knox-Henderson walking distance to all Knox Street dining, shopping, and entertainment. Located on the second floor, this 2 Bed 1.1 Bath unit features updated floors throughout. Living, Kitchen with breakfast bar, and half bath on 2nd floor; both bedrooms, full bath, and Washer-Dryer on 3rd floor. Includes 1 car garage and 2 additional driveway spots--very rare in Knox Street area.