3106 Truxillo Street

Stunning home located in up and coming Casa View area of E Dallas. This mid-century beauty has been restored and revived to meet the needs of today's home owners. Split plan allows for max privacy as bedrooms are separate from all living areas. The light-filled foyer brings you to the large family room that includes a wood-burning fireplace, gorgeous custom paneled walls and beamed ceilings. Tons of storage and space in the kitchen with family dining area attached.A well-designed and spacious utility and storage room is off the kitchen. And lastly, THE GAME ROOM- complete with wet bar! This room has gorgeous stained concrete floors. PHOTOS and custom VIDEO coming soon!