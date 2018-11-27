All apartments in Dallas
Last updated April 4 2020 at 6:30 AM

3106 Truxillo Street

3106 Truxillo Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3106 Truxillo Drive, Dallas, TX 75228

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
game room
Stunning home located in up and coming Casa View area of E Dallas. This mid-century beauty has been restored and revived to meet the needs of today's home owners. Split plan allows for max privacy as bedrooms are separate from all living areas. The light-filled foyer brings you to the large family room that includes a wood-burning fireplace, gorgeous custom paneled walls and beamed ceilings. Tons of storage and space in the kitchen with family dining area attached.A well-designed and spacious utility and storage room is off the kitchen. And lastly, THE GAME ROOM- complete with wet bar! This room has gorgeous stained concrete floors. PHOTOS and custom VIDEO coming soon!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3106 Truxillo Street have any available units?
3106 Truxillo Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3106 Truxillo Street have?
Some of 3106 Truxillo Street's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and game room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3106 Truxillo Street currently offering any rent specials?
3106 Truxillo Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3106 Truxillo Street pet-friendly?
No, 3106 Truxillo Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3106 Truxillo Street offer parking?
No, 3106 Truxillo Street does not offer parking.
Does 3106 Truxillo Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3106 Truxillo Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3106 Truxillo Street have a pool?
No, 3106 Truxillo Street does not have a pool.
Does 3106 Truxillo Street have accessible units?
No, 3106 Truxillo Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3106 Truxillo Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3106 Truxillo Street has units with dishwashers.

