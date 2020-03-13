All apartments in Dallas
3100 Commerce Street

3100 Commerce Street · No Longer Available
Location

3100 Commerce Street, Dallas, TX 75226
Deep Ellum

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
clubhouse
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
internet access
FURNISHED Custom Loft ranked #1 on AirBnB Dallas lofts. Lease short term furnished, including internet & utilities. Executive or Corporate Rental OK, 2-story custom-built Warehouse Loft with stained concrete and walnut floors, wood ceilings, stainless kitchen & grey-tile bath, long windows with lots of light, 16' ceilings and steel beams. Off-street parking in the heart of the warehouse district - walk to music, art, dining, clubs. All new.

This is a custom loft in a larger warehouse building. In the building there is another loft and also the GeniusDen - a business incubator with common work space, high-speed internet, and lounge areas. Original art, all new furniture and rugs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3100 Commerce Street have any available units?
3100 Commerce Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3100 Commerce Street have?
Some of 3100 Commerce Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3100 Commerce Street currently offering any rent specials?
3100 Commerce Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3100 Commerce Street pet-friendly?
No, 3100 Commerce Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3100 Commerce Street offer parking?
Yes, 3100 Commerce Street offers parking.
Does 3100 Commerce Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3100 Commerce Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3100 Commerce Street have a pool?
No, 3100 Commerce Street does not have a pool.
Does 3100 Commerce Street have accessible units?
No, 3100 Commerce Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3100 Commerce Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3100 Commerce Street has units with dishwashers.

