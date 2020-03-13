3100 Commerce Street

Amenities
FURNISHED Custom Loft ranked #1 on AirBnB Dallas lofts. Lease short term furnished, including internet & utilities. Executive or Corporate Rental OK, 2-story custom-built Warehouse Loft with stained concrete and walnut floors, wood ceilings, stainless kitchen & grey-tile bath, long windows with lots of light, 16' ceilings and steel beams. Off-street parking in the heart of the warehouse district - walk to music, art, dining, clubs. All new.
This is a custom loft in a larger warehouse building. In the building there is another loft and also the GeniusDen - a business incubator with common work space, high-speed internet, and lounge areas. Original art, all new furniture and rugs.