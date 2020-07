Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Quaint and cozy duplex ready for your family! Enjoy a 2 sided fireplace and atrium off of the family room. New laminate wood floors and water heater. Fresher paint, 2 inch blinds throughout, fence with steel posts, Flagstone walkways, dry bar, garage opener, California Closets, upgraded master shower and skylight in master bath. Located down the street from Marcus Park, 635, restaurants, shopping and more!