Dallas, TX
302 E 5th
Last updated October 20 2019 at 7:26 PM

302 E 5th

302 East 5th Street · No Longer Available
Dallas
Botello
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Location

302 East 5th Street, Dallas, TX 75203
Botello

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
internet access
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
This charming studio apartment, located in the carriage house behind the owner's historic bungalow, has been meticulously updated. Reclaimed Oak countertops, hardwood floors, marble-tiled bath and shower, Kohler fixtures. Stainless steel appliances and washer and dryer included, as well as tons of storage. Convenient North Oak Cliff location, minutes from Bishop Arts, downtown and Trinity Groves. Directly across from Lake Cliff Park, which provides expansive green space and views of downtown skyline. $100 a month utility fee includes everything plus internet. No pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 302 E 5th have any available units?
302 E 5th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 302 E 5th have?
Some of 302 E 5th's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 302 E 5th currently offering any rent specials?
302 E 5th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 302 E 5th pet-friendly?
No, 302 E 5th is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 302 E 5th offer parking?
No, 302 E 5th does not offer parking.
Does 302 E 5th have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 302 E 5th offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 302 E 5th have a pool?
No, 302 E 5th does not have a pool.
Does 302 E 5th have accessible units?
No, 302 E 5th does not have accessible units.
Does 302 E 5th have units with dishwashers?
No, 302 E 5th does not have units with dishwashers.

