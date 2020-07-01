Amenities

This charming studio apartment, located in the carriage house behind the owner's historic bungalow, has been meticulously updated. Reclaimed Oak countertops, hardwood floors, marble-tiled bath and shower, Kohler fixtures. Stainless steel appliances and washer and dryer included, as well as tons of storage. Convenient North Oak Cliff location, minutes from Bishop Arts, downtown and Trinity Groves. Directly across from Lake Cliff Park, which provides expansive green space and views of downtown skyline. $100 a month utility fee includes everything plus internet. No pets allowed.