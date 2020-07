Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking garage

Terrific opportunity to lease a single family home in the heart of the city. Convenient to Oak Lawn and Uptown dining and entertainment, Love Field Airport, UTSW Medical District, downtown and the tollway. Enjoy the abundant character of this charming 1930’s property, super cute interior with lots of natural light, nice private deck and outdoor space in back, garage carport.