All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 2963 Appaloosa Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2963 Appaloosa Drive
Last updated July 23 2019 at 9:45 AM

2963 Appaloosa Drive

2963 Appaloosa Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2963 Appaloosa Drive, Dallas, TX 75237
Wolf Creek

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Life. Well Lived.
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,251 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit

(RLNE5045485)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2963 Appaloosa Drive have any available units?
2963 Appaloosa Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2963 Appaloosa Drive have?
Some of 2963 Appaloosa Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2963 Appaloosa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2963 Appaloosa Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2963 Appaloosa Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2963 Appaloosa Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2963 Appaloosa Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2963 Appaloosa Drive offers parking.
Does 2963 Appaloosa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2963 Appaloosa Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2963 Appaloosa Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2963 Appaloosa Drive has a pool.
Does 2963 Appaloosa Drive have accessible units?
No, 2963 Appaloosa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2963 Appaloosa Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2963 Appaloosa Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Village Cliffs
8612 Southwestern Blvd
Dallas, TX 75206
OTTO
9750 Royal Ln
Dallas, TX 75231
Verandah Bungalows
7204 Gaston Avenue
Dallas, TX 75214
7900 at Park Central
7900 Churchill Way
Dallas, TX 75251
The Arts
2611 Ross Ave
Dallas, TX 75201
Routh Street Flats
3033 Routh St
Dallas, TX 75201
American Beauty Mill
2400 S Ervay St
Dallas, TX 75215
McKinney Uptown
3324 McKinney Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University