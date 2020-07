Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher carpet microwave oven range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park gym parking pool bbq/grill carport hot tub internet access

Energy and style are what define Ivy Urban Living at Cityplace. Perfectly situated in Cityplace near Uptown Dallas, our community places life necessities within close reach. Premier retailers, chic eateries, fresh markets and entertainment venues are just a stone's throw from Ivy Urban Living and for the outdoor lover, we are close to a number of parks. With easy accessibility to North Central Expressway/US 75 and public transportation, residents are placed in the center of Uptown Dallas' major business sectors, making your commute a breeze.



Embrace a level of sophistication featuring modern convenience and exquisite design in each of our one, two and three bedroom apartment homes. At Ivy Urban Living at Cityplace, our floor plans feature fully equipped gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliance packages, french door refrigerators, quartz countertops, pendant lighting, smart home technology, full-size washer and dryer connections and large patios and balconies. We realize that y