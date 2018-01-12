Rent Calculator
Dallas
Find more places like 2912 Harbinger Lane.
2912 Harbinger Lane
2912 Harbinger Lane
2912 Harbinger Lane
Location
2912 Harbinger Lane, Dallas, TX 75287
Old Mill Court
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
Updates throughout. Hard to find house at this rent. Front landscape by hoa
Great location. Easy access to Dallas Tollway, George Bush, I35 and just minutes to Addision
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2912 Harbinger Lane have any available units?
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
Dallas Rent Report
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 2912 Harbinger Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2912 Harbinger Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2912 Harbinger Lane pet-friendly?
pet friendly listings in Dallas
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 2912 Harbinger Lane offer parking?
No, 2912 Harbinger Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2912 Harbinger Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2912 Harbinger Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2912 Harbinger Lane have a pool?
No, 2912 Harbinger Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2912 Harbinger Lane have accessible units?
No, 2912 Harbinger Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2912 Harbinger Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2912 Harbinger Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2912 Harbinger Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2912 Harbinger Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
