Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Masterfully updated townhouse for rent in the middle of Oak Lawn. Quartz countertops throughout, brand new stainless appliances, wood laminate flooring downstairs and carpet upstairs. Unit comes with hookups for a stackable washer dryer upstairs. 2 bedrooms with jack and jill bathroom setup upstairs and powder bath downstairs with a private fenced patio backyard. Unit comes with one covered and gated parking spot with street parking available on the sidewalk.