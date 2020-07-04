All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 2804 O Hare Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2804 O Hare Court
Last updated June 7 2019 at 6:15 PM

2804 O Hare Court

2804 O Hare Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2804 O Hare Court, Dallas, TX 75228

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Come see this beautifully updated home today! Laminate hardwood floors throughout the home. Updated tile in the kitchen and both bathrooms. Kitchen updated with recent appliances and granite countertops. Bathrooms have updated showers and vanities. Formal living and dining combo at the front of the home with another living room with fireplace. Covered patio with large yard and mature trees. Very tall privacy fence in backyard. This home is ready for immediate move-in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2804 O Hare Court have any available units?
2804 O Hare Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2804 O Hare Court have?
Some of 2804 O Hare Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2804 O Hare Court currently offering any rent specials?
2804 O Hare Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2804 O Hare Court pet-friendly?
No, 2804 O Hare Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2804 O Hare Court offer parking?
Yes, 2804 O Hare Court offers parking.
Does 2804 O Hare Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2804 O Hare Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2804 O Hare Court have a pool?
No, 2804 O Hare Court does not have a pool.
Does 2804 O Hare Court have accessible units?
No, 2804 O Hare Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2804 O Hare Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2804 O Hare Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Landmark at Gleneagles Apartment Homes
4909 Haverwood Ln
Dallas, TX 75287
Sedona Ridge
11100 Walnut Hill Ln
Dallas, TX 75238
The Christopher
2323 North Akard Street
Dallas, TX 75201
Tonti Lakeside
7777 Glen America Dr
Dallas, TX 75225
Mariposa Villas
1531 Duncanville Rd
Dallas, TX 75211
Sylvan Thirty
750 Fort Worth Ave
Dallas, TX 75208
2929 Wycliff
2929 Wycliff Ave
Dallas, TX 75219
Renaissance At Preston Hollow
8600 Thackery St
Dallas, TX 75225

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University