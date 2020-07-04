2804 O Hare Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Come see this beautifully updated home today! Laminate hardwood floors throughout the home. Updated tile in the kitchen and both bathrooms. Kitchen updated with recent appliances and granite countertops. Bathrooms have updated showers and vanities. Formal living and dining combo at the front of the home with another living room with fireplace. Covered patio with large yard and mature trees. Very tall privacy fence in backyard. This home is ready for immediate move-in!