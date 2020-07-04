Come see this beautifully updated home today! Laminate hardwood floors throughout the home. Updated tile in the kitchen and both bathrooms. Kitchen updated with recent appliances and granite countertops. Bathrooms have updated showers and vanities. Formal living and dining combo at the front of the home with another living room with fireplace. Covered patio with large yard and mature trees. Very tall privacy fence in backyard. This home is ready for immediate move-in!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2804 O Hare Court have any available units?
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
What amenities does 2804 O Hare Court have?
Is 2804 O Hare Court currently offering any rent specials?
