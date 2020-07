Amenities

dishwasher parking recently renovated refrigerator

Newly upgraded home located in a super hot Oaklawn area. Inside out upgrades include new roof, new kitchen, new bathroom, new flooring, new paint inside out, new window, new refrigerator... Too many to list here, so please come and see before it is gone.

MLS and Tax data still showing address as 2801 Throckmorton but the house is actually on 4112 Congress ave. which is the single family home right behind.