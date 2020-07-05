2730 Lockhart Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Beautifully updated mid-century modern. Just 13 minutes to downtown. Upgraded black stainless steel appliances, gas range with double oven, designer hood, granite counter tops, full sized utility room with storage, updated electrical panel, leaf guard gutters, storage shed, covered patio are - perfect for entertaining. Refinished original hardwood floors with a bright and open kitchen. For lease criteria list, contact the agent directly. Application fee $40-$45. No criminal history and no evictions. Must see! Security deposit required.