2730 Lockhart Avenue
Last updated June 3 2020 at 4:33 AM

2730 Lockhart Avenue

2730 Lockhart Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2730 Lockhart Avenue, Dallas, TX 75228
Las Casas

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautifully updated mid-century modern. Just 13 minutes to downtown. Upgraded black stainless steel appliances, gas range with double oven, designer hood, granite counter tops, full sized utility room with storage, updated electrical panel, leaf guard gutters, storage shed, covered patio are - perfect for entertaining. Refinished original hardwood floors with a bright and open kitchen. For lease criteria list, contact the agent directly. Application fee $40-$45. No criminal history and no evictions. Must see! Security deposit required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2730 Lockhart Avenue have any available units?
2730 Lockhart Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2730 Lockhart Avenue have?
Some of 2730 Lockhart Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2730 Lockhart Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2730 Lockhart Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2730 Lockhart Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2730 Lockhart Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2730 Lockhart Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2730 Lockhart Avenue offers parking.
Does 2730 Lockhart Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2730 Lockhart Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2730 Lockhart Avenue have a pool?
No, 2730 Lockhart Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2730 Lockhart Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2730 Lockhart Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2730 Lockhart Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2730 Lockhart Avenue has units with dishwashers.

