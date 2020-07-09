2725 Yellow Jasmine Lane

Amenities

Available mid-June. Located less than a mile from Trinity Groves and Sylvan 30 shopping center. Quick access to DNT, 75, 30 and 35. Downtown assessable via Commerce. Living and dining on second floor, separated by kitchen in center, with large island. Half bath off second floor. Secondary bedrooms on 1st and 3rd floor. Master on 3rd has large bath with stand up shower and 2 WICs. Laundry room on 3rd. Community pool on site. Unit includes: washer, dryer and fridge. See 3D tour (in supplements).