2716 Floyd Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities dog park parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Newly renovated townhouse walking distance to Deep Ellum, Downtown, and Liberty Street Dog Park * New SS appliances, including a cooktop with a highly sought after downdraft * New kitchen counters and backsplash * New paint throughout * Dramatically oversized master bedroom has customized, walk-in closet system, jetted soaking tub * Private office with French doors can be turned into a bedroom off of the Master bedroom * Downtown views from the office * Spacious living and dining areas make this perfect to host dinner parties and guests * Large rooftop on the 4th floor with stunning downtown views * Rooftop and small patio off the kitchen both have new decks, and are great for entertaining*