2716 Floyd Street

Amenities
Newly renovated townhouse walking distance to Deep Ellum, Downtown, and Liberty Street Dog Park * New SS appliances, including a cooktop with a highly sought after downdraft * New kitchen counters and backsplash * New paint throughout * Dramatically oversized master bedroom has customized, walk-in closet system, jetted soaking tub * Private office with French doors can be turned into a bedroom off of the Master bedroom * Downtown views from the office * Spacious living and dining areas make this perfect to host dinner parties and guests * Large rooftop on the 4th floor with stunning downtown views * Rooftop and small patio off the kitchen both have new decks, and are great for entertaining*