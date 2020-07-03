All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 2716 Floyd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2716 Floyd Street
Last updated October 25 2019 at 7:04 AM

2716 Floyd Street

2716 Floyd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2716 Floyd Street, Dallas, TX 75226

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Newly renovated townhouse walking distance to Deep Ellum, Downtown, and Liberty Street Dog Park * New SS appliances, including a cooktop with a highly sought after downdraft * New kitchen counters and backsplash * New paint throughout * Dramatically oversized master bedroom has customized, walk-in closet system, jetted soaking tub * Private office with French doors can be turned into a bedroom off of the Master bedroom * Downtown views from the office * Spacious living and dining areas make this perfect to host dinner parties and guests * Large rooftop on the 4th floor with stunning downtown views * Rooftop and small patio off the kitchen both have new decks, and are great for entertaining*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2716 Floyd Street have any available units?
2716 Floyd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2716 Floyd Street have?
Some of 2716 Floyd Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2716 Floyd Street currently offering any rent specials?
2716 Floyd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2716 Floyd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2716 Floyd Street is pet friendly.
Does 2716 Floyd Street offer parking?
Yes, 2716 Floyd Street offers parking.
Does 2716 Floyd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2716 Floyd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2716 Floyd Street have a pool?
No, 2716 Floyd Street does not have a pool.
Does 2716 Floyd Street have accessible units?
No, 2716 Floyd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2716 Floyd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2716 Floyd Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Ellison
5065 Amesbury Dr
Dallas, TX 75206
The Avery on Southwestern
8910 Southwestern Blvd
Dallas, TX 75214
Pinnacle Ridge
1310 N Cockrell Hill Rd
Dallas, TX 75211
Woodbridge
10702 Stone Canyon Rd
Dallas, TX 75230
Windsong
17717 Vail St
Dallas, TX 75287
Fitzhugh
2305 North Fitzhugh Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204
Volara
3550 E Overton Rd
Dallas, TX 75216
Amherst Oaks
3740 High Vista Dr
Dallas, TX 75244

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University