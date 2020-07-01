2707 Kimsey Drive

Amenities

dishwasher new construction garage recently renovated hot tub microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage hot tub new construction

Kimsey Place is where you will find both impeccable quality and incredible location! Located in West Love surrounded by tons of new development, this 2 bed 2.1 bath with a dedicated study includes custom luxury finishes. Upstairs Master suite and spa inspired Master bath, plus second bedroom offers additional ensuite bath. Features include white oak hardwoods throughout, quartz countertops, custom cabinetry, upgraded Kitchen Aid appliance package and a 2 car garage! With an open floorplan and easy living, this home is sure to check all the boxes. Just minutes from Love Field and Downtown Dallas.