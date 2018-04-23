All apartments in Dallas
2707 Fitzhugh Ave
2707 Fitzhugh Ave

2707 South Fitzhugh Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2707 South Fitzhugh Avenue, Dallas, TX 75223

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
pool table
shuffle board
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
media room
pet friendly
Interior Luxuries

Certain floor plans may have different amenities depending on when they were updated, what building theyre in, etc. To tour our floor plans and see what amenities may be available.

Faux Hardwood Floors in Dining/Living/Kitchen*
Ceramic Tile Entry*
Combination Work Island/Breakfast Bar*
Washer/Dryer Connections (Rental Available)
Furnished Units Available
Intrusion Alarms
Open concept, ultra-spacious floor plan (another perk of urban living)
Granite countertops and hardwood cabinets
Faux stainless steel appliances
Glass cooktops and stainless steel sink
Move-in ready appliance package: Dishwasher, frost-free Refrigerator with icemaker and full size Microwave/Vent Hood Combination
Indulgent Roman bathtubs (we told you we were different)
Air-conditioning along with ceiling fans in living and bedrooms
Walk-in closets with built-ins
Storage closets on patio/balconies (individual storage units also available)
Pets welcome

NOTICE: Upscale atmosphere and lush landscaping throughout
WORK: Business Haus - State of the art business center with computers, internet, printers, scanner, fax, and conference room
GATHER: Stylish Clubhouse perfect for private parties
WATCH: Media Center with two 50 hi-def plasma TVs with Playstation, Xbox 360, DVD Player, DirecTV and Wii
PLAY: Gaming Hub - billiards, shuffleboard and foosball
SWEAT: 1,800 square feet, Fully-equipped Fitness Center - offering free weekly classes that change to keep your body guessing and optimize results
BASK: 3 Resort-style pools with tanning ledges and stainless steel gas grills for optimal entertaining
CONNECT: Wi-Fi Access at pool locations and in common areas near leasing center
BREATHE: Beautiful garden courtyards and lounging alcoves
RISE: Elevated party deck with outdoor Grilling Areas
RELAX: Limited Access Ga

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2707 Fitzhugh Ave have any available units?
2707 Fitzhugh Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2707 Fitzhugh Ave have?
Some of 2707 Fitzhugh Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2707 Fitzhugh Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2707 Fitzhugh Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2707 Fitzhugh Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2707 Fitzhugh Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2707 Fitzhugh Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2707 Fitzhugh Ave offers parking.
Does 2707 Fitzhugh Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2707 Fitzhugh Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2707 Fitzhugh Ave have a pool?
Yes, 2707 Fitzhugh Ave has a pool.
Does 2707 Fitzhugh Ave have accessible units?
No, 2707 Fitzhugh Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2707 Fitzhugh Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2707 Fitzhugh Ave has units with dishwashers.

