2707 Fitzhugh Ave

Amenities
Interior Luxuries
Certain floor plans may have different amenities depending on when they were updated, what building theyre in, etc. To tour our floor plans and see what amenities may be available.
Faux Hardwood Floors in Dining/Living/Kitchen*
Ceramic Tile Entry*
Combination Work Island/Breakfast Bar*
Washer/Dryer Connections (Rental Available)
Furnished Units Available
Intrusion Alarms
Open concept, ultra-spacious floor plan (another perk of urban living)
Granite countertops and hardwood cabinets
Faux stainless steel appliances
Glass cooktops and stainless steel sink
Move-in ready appliance package: Dishwasher, frost-free Refrigerator with icemaker and full size Microwave/Vent Hood Combination
Indulgent Roman bathtubs (we told you we were different)
Air-conditioning along with ceiling fans in living and bedrooms
Walk-in closets with built-ins
Storage closets on patio/balconies (individual storage units also available)
Pets welcome
NOTICE: Upscale atmosphere and lush landscaping throughout
WORK: Business Haus - State of the art business center with computers, internet, printers, scanner, fax, and conference room
GATHER: Stylish Clubhouse perfect for private parties
WATCH: Media Center with two 50 hi-def plasma TVs with Playstation, Xbox 360, DVD Player, DirecTV and Wii
PLAY: Gaming Hub - billiards, shuffleboard and foosball
SWEAT: 1,800 square feet, Fully-equipped Fitness Center - offering free weekly classes that change to keep your body guessing and optimize results
BASK: 3 Resort-style pools with tanning ledges and stainless steel gas grills for optimal entertaining
CONNECT: Wi-Fi Access at pool locations and in common areas near leasing center
BREATHE: Beautiful garden courtyards and lounging alcoves
RISE: Elevated party deck with outdoor Grilling Areas
RELAX: Limited Access Ga