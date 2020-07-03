2703 Kimsey Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage hot tub new construction

Move in ready. Excellent quality + incredible location. Located in the UT Southwestern Medical District this cool contemporary 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath condo offers luxury finishes, dedicated study-flex space plus attached 2 car garage. End unit offers an abundance of natural light, white oak hardwoods, quartz counter tops, high end appliances, custom cabinetry, over sized kitchen island with additional seating and tons of storage. The open floor plan offers relaxed living-entertaining. Master bedroom + spa like bath and large walk-in closet. Secondary bedroom is complete with ensuite bath and walk-in closet. Small private yard + balcony off main living area.