Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2703 Kimsey Drive
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:01 AM

2703 Kimsey Drive

2703 Kimsey Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2703 Kimsey Drive, Dallas, TX 75235

Amenities

patio / balcony
new construction
garage
walk in closets
hot tub
microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
new construction
Move in ready. Excellent quality + incredible location. Located in the UT Southwestern Medical District this cool contemporary 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath condo offers luxury finishes, dedicated study-flex space plus attached 2 car garage. End unit offers an abundance of natural light, white oak hardwoods, quartz counter tops, high end appliances, custom cabinetry, over sized kitchen island with additional seating and tons of storage. The open floor plan offers relaxed living-entertaining. Master bedroom + spa like bath and large walk-in closet. Secondary bedroom is complete with ensuite bath and walk-in closet. Small private yard + balcony off main living area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2703 Kimsey Drive have any available units?
2703 Kimsey Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2703 Kimsey Drive have?
Some of 2703 Kimsey Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2703 Kimsey Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2703 Kimsey Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2703 Kimsey Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2703 Kimsey Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2703 Kimsey Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2703 Kimsey Drive offers parking.
Does 2703 Kimsey Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2703 Kimsey Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2703 Kimsey Drive have a pool?
No, 2703 Kimsey Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2703 Kimsey Drive have accessible units?
No, 2703 Kimsey Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2703 Kimsey Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2703 Kimsey Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

