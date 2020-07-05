All apartments in Dallas
Last updated October 24 2019 at 6:59 AM

2631 Jonesboro Avenue

2631 Jonesboro Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2631 Jonesboro Avenue, Dallas, TX 75228
Las Casas

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Nice and cozy property! Charming Spacious 3 Bed 2 Full Bath brick home (1,431 Sq.Ft.). Large fenced yard in established neighborhood in Cloverdale; 1 street behind Bishop Lynch H. S., convenient to shopping and major freeways. This home features Galley kitchen has Refrigerator, Dishwasher, stove, Microwave, ample cabinetry and counter top space, remodeled bathroom with upgraded tiles, carpet in all bedrooms. Spacious Utility room, with connection for full size Washer and Dryer, breakfast area with built-in shelves, mock fireplace and hearth, ceiling fans, 2-car carport, large storage building and open patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2631 Jonesboro Avenue have any available units?
2631 Jonesboro Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2631 Jonesboro Avenue have?
Some of 2631 Jonesboro Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2631 Jonesboro Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2631 Jonesboro Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2631 Jonesboro Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2631 Jonesboro Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2631 Jonesboro Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2631 Jonesboro Avenue offers parking.
Does 2631 Jonesboro Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2631 Jonesboro Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2631 Jonesboro Avenue have a pool?
No, 2631 Jonesboro Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2631 Jonesboro Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2631 Jonesboro Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2631 Jonesboro Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2631 Jonesboro Avenue has units with dishwashers.

