2631 Jonesboro Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher carport recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

Nice and cozy property! Charming Spacious 3 Bed 2 Full Bath brick home (1,431 Sq.Ft.). Large fenced yard in established neighborhood in Cloverdale; 1 street behind Bishop Lynch H. S., convenient to shopping and major freeways. This home features Galley kitchen has Refrigerator, Dishwasher, stove, Microwave, ample cabinetry and counter top space, remodeled bathroom with upgraded tiles, carpet in all bedrooms. Spacious Utility room, with connection for full size Washer and Dryer, breakfast area with built-in shelves, mock fireplace and hearth, ceiling fans, 2-car carport, large storage building and open patio.