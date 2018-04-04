All apartments in Dallas
Location

2630 Pasteur Avenue, Dallas, TX 75228

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
coffee bar
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
Mid-century traditional on .3 acre. Ten minutes from White Rock Lake and Flag Pole Hill and five minutes from shopping,dining, and coffee shops. Recent carpet, windows, sewer line, and fresh paint. Spacious living area opens through sliding glass doors to large, fenced back yard and covered patio. Over-sized, raised, wood burning fireplace with attached brick seating. Eat-in kitchen with gas cooktop, double oven, dual sink, refrigerator, and breakfast bar. If desired, create a formal dining room in large, open living area. Attached two car garage with plenty of rear parking for friends, family, and guests.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2630 Pasteur Avenue have any available units?
2630 Pasteur Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2630 Pasteur Avenue have?
Some of 2630 Pasteur Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2630 Pasteur Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2630 Pasteur Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2630 Pasteur Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2630 Pasteur Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2630 Pasteur Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2630 Pasteur Avenue offers parking.
Does 2630 Pasteur Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2630 Pasteur Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2630 Pasteur Avenue have a pool?
No, 2630 Pasteur Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2630 Pasteur Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2630 Pasteur Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2630 Pasteur Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2630 Pasteur Avenue has units with dishwashers.

