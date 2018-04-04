2630 Pasteur Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage coffee bar fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities coffee bar parking garage

Mid-century traditional on .3 acre. Ten minutes from White Rock Lake and Flag Pole Hill and five minutes from shopping,dining, and coffee shops. Recent carpet, windows, sewer line, and fresh paint. Spacious living area opens through sliding glass doors to large, fenced back yard and covered patio. Over-sized, raised, wood burning fireplace with attached brick seating. Eat-in kitchen with gas cooktop, double oven, dual sink, refrigerator, and breakfast bar. If desired, create a formal dining room in large, open living area. Attached two car garage with plenty of rear parking for friends, family, and guests.