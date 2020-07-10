All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 2619 Colby St Unit A Dallas, Texas.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2619 Colby St Unit A Dallas, Texas
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:52 AM

2619 Colby St Unit A Dallas, Texas

2619 Colby Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Oak Lawn
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2619 Colby Street, Dallas, TX 75204
Oak Lawn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Uptown Spacious Modern Townhome. Corner unit with private patio with 2 car garage. Open floor plan with gourmet kitchen with quartz countertops. Wood floors throughout, kitchen island, breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, & vaulted ceilings. Oversized master suite with double sinks with a separate shower and tub. Great location and walking distance to restaurants & trolley in Uptown. Right outside of downtown Dallas and easy access to all major highways. All furniture, decor, washer dryer, & Tvs are included in the lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2619 Colby St Unit A Dallas, Texas have any available units?
2619 Colby St Unit A Dallas, Texas doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2619 Colby St Unit A Dallas, Texas have?
Some of 2619 Colby St Unit A Dallas, Texas's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2619 Colby St Unit A Dallas, Texas currently offering any rent specials?
2619 Colby St Unit A Dallas, Texas is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2619 Colby St Unit A Dallas, Texas pet-friendly?
No, 2619 Colby St Unit A Dallas, Texas is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2619 Colby St Unit A Dallas, Texas offer parking?
Yes, 2619 Colby St Unit A Dallas, Texas offers parking.
Does 2619 Colby St Unit A Dallas, Texas have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2619 Colby St Unit A Dallas, Texas offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2619 Colby St Unit A Dallas, Texas have a pool?
No, 2619 Colby St Unit A Dallas, Texas does not have a pool.
Does 2619 Colby St Unit A Dallas, Texas have accessible units?
No, 2619 Colby St Unit A Dallas, Texas does not have accessible units.
Does 2619 Colby St Unit A Dallas, Texas have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2619 Colby St Unit A Dallas, Texas has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Preston Del Norte
5811 Belt Line Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
The Lookout at Lake Highlands
9330 Lookout Point
Dallas, TX 75231
Founders Square
929 North Marsalis Avenue
Dallas, TX 75203
Sonoma Apartments
2001 North Fitzhugh Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204
Trinity Loft
1403 Slocum St
Dallas, TX 75207
Cypress at Trinity Groves
320 Singleton Blvd
Dallas, TX 75212
Magnolia on Moser
2103 Moser Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
White Rock Lake Apartment Villas
9191 Garland Rd
Dallas, TX 75218

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University