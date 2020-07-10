2619 Colby St Unit A Dallas, Texas

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Uptown Spacious Modern Townhome. Corner unit with private patio with 2 car garage. Open floor plan with gourmet kitchen with quartz countertops. Wood floors throughout, kitchen island, breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, & vaulted ceilings. Oversized master suite with double sinks with a separate shower and tub. Great location and walking distance to restaurants & trolley in Uptown. Right outside of downtown Dallas and easy access to all major highways. All furniture, decor, washer dryer, & Tvs are included in the lease.