Live in the heart of historic State Thomas neighborhood in this remodeled 3 bedroom, 3 and half bath townhome with attached 2 car garage. The home has updated hardwoods, kitchen counter tops, back splash, kitchen sink and hardware plus a washer-dryer. The home is located just 2 blocks from the Whole Foods market. Owner will consider short term and month to month leases. Virtual Tour available.