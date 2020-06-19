All apartments in Dallas
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:53 AM

2589 N Houston Street

2589 North Houston Street · No Longer Available
Location

2589 North Houston Street, Dallas, TX 75201
Oak Lawn

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
new construction
Virtual Tour these Floor to ceiling windows! Corner unit with over 1300 sqft located on the 9th floor, starting at $3300 PLUS 8 Weeks Free Upfront on a 12-15 Month Lease, Move-In Ready this month!
Victory Park luxury high-rise that'll give you rustic upscale style and high-end amenities. All studios, one, and two bedrooms feature walk-in closets, energy-efficient stainless steel appliances, and private balconies. Discover the perfect location between Uptown Dallas and Victory Park, with epic views of the Dallas skyline and Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2589 N Houston Street have any available units?
2589 N Houston Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2589 N Houston Street have?
Some of 2589 N Houston Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2589 N Houston Street currently offering any rent specials?
2589 N Houston Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2589 N Houston Street pet-friendly?
No, 2589 N Houston Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2589 N Houston Street offer parking?
Yes, 2589 N Houston Street offers parking.
Does 2589 N Houston Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2589 N Houston Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2589 N Houston Street have a pool?
Yes, 2589 N Houston Street has a pool.
Does 2589 N Houston Street have accessible units?
No, 2589 N Houston Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2589 N Houston Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2589 N Houston Street has units with dishwashers.

