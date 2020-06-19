2589 N Houston Street

Amenities
Virtual Tour these Floor to ceiling windows! Corner unit with over 1300 sqft located on the 9th floor, starting at $3300 PLUS 8 Weeks Free Upfront on a 12-15 Month Lease, Move-In Ready this month!
Victory Park luxury high-rise that'll give you rustic upscale style and high-end amenities. All studios, one, and two bedrooms feature walk-in closets, energy-efficient stainless steel appliances, and private balconies. Discover the perfect location between Uptown Dallas and Victory Park, with epic views of the Dallas skyline and Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge.