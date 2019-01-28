2520 Summit Lane

Amenities

Private and spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath duplex in Pleasant Grove, AVAILABLE NOW!!.Close to shopping, restaurants & Entertainment. Easy access to Highway 635 and Loop 12. The property features a wood burning fireplace, fenced in private backyard, 1 car garage for parking or storage and master suite with private patio. Pet Friendly. $1295/month. Call 214-340-9302 to schedule your showing today.

