Last updated April 6 2020 at 9:21 PM

2520 Summit Lane

2520 Summit Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2520 Summit Lane, Dallas, TX 75227
Riverway Estates-Bruton Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
*****AVAILABLE NOW!!*******
Private and spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath duplex in Pleasant Grove, AVAILABLE NOW!!.Close to shopping, restaurants & Entertainment. Easy access to Highway 635 and Loop 12. The property features a wood burning fireplace, fenced in private backyard, 1 car garage for parking or storage and master suite with private patio. Pet Friendly. $1295/month. Call 214-340-9302 to schedule your showing today.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2520 Summit Lane have any available units?
2520 Summit Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2520 Summit Lane have?
Some of 2520 Summit Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2520 Summit Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2520 Summit Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2520 Summit Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2520 Summit Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2520 Summit Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2520 Summit Lane offers parking.
Does 2520 Summit Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2520 Summit Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2520 Summit Lane have a pool?
No, 2520 Summit Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2520 Summit Lane have accessible units?
No, 2520 Summit Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2520 Summit Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2520 Summit Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

