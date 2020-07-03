All apartments in Dallas
2518 Fitzhugh Ave - 204
2518 Fitzhugh Ave - 204

2518 N Fitzhugh Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2518 N Fitzhugh Ave, Dallas, TX 75204
Henderson

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
***** $200 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT*****
Located in historic Old East Dallas, the newly-renovated apartments at 2518 N. Fitzhugh have an extensive list of things to love. Along with a central location, residents appreciate the in-unit washer and dryer, new hardwood floors in selected units, crown molding, central air/heat, and upgraded vanity and tile in the bathroom. The property has gated parking, and first floor units have a second entrance from the parking area. The apartments on Fitzhugh are near the Central Expressway, and are a quick drive to Uptown, Downtown, Knox-Henderson, and Lower Greenville Avenue.
Snug between Uptown and Lower Greenville, Knox/Henderson borrows a little from both -- the restaurant scene and walkability of Uptown with the live music and endless entertainment of Lower Greenville -- to deliver the perfect neighborhood. It's no wonder it's a Dallas favorite, from its restaurants like Café Madrid, Chelsea Corner, and the Porch to the Katy Trail, a 3.5-mile paved walking and bicycling path that runs through Dallas.

Knox/Henderson is located around the merging of Knox Street with Henderson Avenue along Highway 75. The heart of the neighborhood, Greenville Avenue, features funky sidewalk cafes and art galleries along brick-paved sidewalks. The abundance of bike racks and period lighting help solidify this area's cool factor. The residential side of Knox/Henderson offers a unique blend of charming bungalows, townhomes, and modern apartment buildings -- often side-by-side for a unique look with ample character.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2518 Fitzhugh Ave - 204 have any available units?
2518 Fitzhugh Ave - 204 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2518 Fitzhugh Ave - 204 have?
Some of 2518 Fitzhugh Ave - 204's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2518 Fitzhugh Ave - 204 currently offering any rent specials?
2518 Fitzhugh Ave - 204 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2518 Fitzhugh Ave - 204 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2518 Fitzhugh Ave - 204 is pet friendly.
Does 2518 Fitzhugh Ave - 204 offer parking?
Yes, 2518 Fitzhugh Ave - 204 offers parking.
Does 2518 Fitzhugh Ave - 204 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2518 Fitzhugh Ave - 204 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2518 Fitzhugh Ave - 204 have a pool?
No, 2518 Fitzhugh Ave - 204 does not have a pool.
Does 2518 Fitzhugh Ave - 204 have accessible units?
No, 2518 Fitzhugh Ave - 204 does not have accessible units.
Does 2518 Fitzhugh Ave - 204 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2518 Fitzhugh Ave - 204 has units with dishwashers.

