2518 Fitzhugh Ave - 204

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

***** $200 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT*****

Located in historic Old East Dallas, the newly-renovated apartments at 2518 N. Fitzhugh have an extensive list of things to love. Along with a central location, residents appreciate the in-unit washer and dryer, new hardwood floors in selected units, crown molding, central air/heat, and upgraded vanity and tile in the bathroom. The property has gated parking, and first floor units have a second entrance from the parking area. The apartments on Fitzhugh are near the Central Expressway, and are a quick drive to Uptown, Downtown, Knox-Henderson, and Lower Greenville Avenue.

Snug between Uptown and Lower Greenville, Knox/Henderson borrows a little from both -- the restaurant scene and walkability of Uptown with the live music and endless entertainment of Lower Greenville -- to deliver the perfect neighborhood. It's no wonder it's a Dallas favorite, from its restaurants like Café Madrid, Chelsea Corner, and the Porch to the Katy Trail, a 3.5-mile paved walking and bicycling path that runs through Dallas.



Knox/Henderson is located around the merging of Knox Street with Henderson Avenue along Highway 75. The heart of the neighborhood, Greenville Avenue, features funky sidewalk cafes and art galleries along brick-paved sidewalks. The abundance of bike racks and period lighting help solidify this area's cool factor. The residential side of Knox/Henderson offers a unique blend of charming bungalows, townhomes, and modern apartment buildings -- often side-by-side for a unique look with ample character.