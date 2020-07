Amenities

Charming completely updated white painted brick 4 bedroom with 2 full baths in the heart of Kessler Plaza! Just minutes to Moss Park, Bishop Arts, Trinity Groves and all that North Oak Cliff has to offer! Wide open layout with beautiful natural light. No carpet! Wood flooring, SS appliances, frig included. All new interior! Meticulous! See this one today!