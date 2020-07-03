2452 Thatcher Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Gorgeous home has open floor plan and modern finish. Designer finishes includes quartz counters, California custom closets, hickory wood floors, window treatments, LED recessed lighting, soft touch self closing drawers and central vac. Outdoor space with large balcony off the main floor and 1st floor artificial hygienic turf put in for ZERO maintenance to be used throughout the year. Feel more secure and techy with Nest doorbell camera, nest camera, 3 nest thermostats in the house,all run off the same nest app.Washer, Dryer & outdoor furniture come included. Home can also be rented for $4300 which includes Kitchen table & chairs, bar stools, guest room furniture, master bedroom furniture, family room furniture