Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:01 AM

2452 Thatcher Drive

2452 Thatcher Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2452 Thatcher Dr, Dallas, TX 75206
Henderson

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Gorgeous home has open floor plan and modern finish. Designer finishes includes quartz counters, California custom closets, hickory wood floors, window treatments, LED recessed lighting, soft touch self closing drawers and central vac. Outdoor space with large balcony off the main floor and 1st floor artificial hygienic turf put in for ZERO maintenance to be used throughout the year. Feel more secure and techy with Nest doorbell camera, nest camera, 3 nest thermostats in the house,all run off the same nest app.Washer, Dryer & outdoor furniture come included. Home can also be rented for $4300 which includes Kitchen table & chairs, bar stools, guest room furniture, master bedroom furniture, family room furniture

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2452 Thatcher Drive have any available units?
2452 Thatcher Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2452 Thatcher Drive have?
Some of 2452 Thatcher Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2452 Thatcher Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2452 Thatcher Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2452 Thatcher Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2452 Thatcher Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2452 Thatcher Drive offer parking?
No, 2452 Thatcher Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2452 Thatcher Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2452 Thatcher Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2452 Thatcher Drive have a pool?
No, 2452 Thatcher Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2452 Thatcher Drive have accessible units?
No, 2452 Thatcher Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2452 Thatcher Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2452 Thatcher Drive has units with dishwashers.

